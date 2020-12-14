Probe Opposition Funding, ACC Told

By Peter Sichali

Inter-Africa Governance Network Executive Director Maurice Malambo has asked Law Enforcement Agencies to investigate the funding of opposition parties.

Malambo said the arrest of Dr. Nevers Mumba in DRC where he is reported to have gone to solicit for funding shows that the opposition is desperate and ready to go to any extent to oust the Government.

“The arrest of Dr. Mumba is just a tip of the iceberg and it shows the desperation of opposition in Zambia and how far they can go in endangering the security of the country for their personal political expedience,” he said.

Malambo has challenged the opposition parties – UPND, MDC, NDC, FDD, Socialist Party – to disclose the source of funding for the protracted political activities across the country.

He said most political parties and some entities are agents of economic imperialism and cultural liberalisation such as homosexuality and the determination to reverse the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.

Malambo said it was disappointing and irresponsible for a person like Dr. Mumba, who is a cleric, former Republican Vice-President and diplomat to engage in such an undertaking in a country that has had in the past and still experiencing a fair share of internal political fragility for his personal political ambitions at the expense of the wider security of the country.

Credit: Daily Nation