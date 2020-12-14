Young Chinsali Man Commits Suicide After Quarrel With Wife



Chinsali ~ Mon, 14 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 29-year-old man of Chinsali has committed suicide by hanging himself using two neck ties following a marital dispute.

Kennedy Kangwa of Kabungo Village in Chinsali is alleged to have taken his own life after picking up a quarrel with his Wife.

Muchinga Province Commissioner Joel Njase said the deceased hanged himself in his bedroom using two neck ties.

He said the deceased had gone on separation with his wife identified as Mary Chune on reasons yet to be established.

Mr. Njase said the scene of suicide was visited and police found the body of the deceased hanging from the roof.

He said the body was inspected thoroughly and it was discovered that it had no physical injuries but the tongue protruded.

Mr. Njase said the body has since been deposited at Chinsali General Hospital Mortuary awaiting burial as no foul play is suspected.