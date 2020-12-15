4 TWIN PALM PUPILS ARRESTED OVER KABULONGA BOY’S MURDER

Lusaka ~ Tue, 15 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of male juvenile Ryan Phiri, a pupil of Kabulonga Secondary School.

The suspects arrested are aged between 16 and 19 years, all believed to be pupils at Twin Palm Secondary School.

“On 4th December, 2020 Ryan Phiri aged 17 is alleged to have been attacked by a group of people believed to be grade 12 pupils from Twin Palm Secondary School and Golf Sticks were allegedly used in the act and he later died at UTH,” police spokesperson Esther Katongo said.

“The suspects whose names we have been withheld are of Lusaka’s Mtendere Compound, Kabulonga and Twin Palm.”

She said investigations in the matter have continued as police are still looking for one suspect who is on the run.