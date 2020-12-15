Chadiza Bicycle Collision Leaves one Dead

A cyclist has died after colliding with a fellow cyclist in Chadiza District.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala confirmed the fatal road traffic accident involving two cyclists.

Sakala says the accident happened on Monday around 19 hours at Chanida border along Mozambique road.

He named the deceased Valizani Phiri 38 of Sefani village in Chief Mlolo’s area.

Sakala said Phiri collided with Mateyo Banda aged 32 of Chimcheka village who was carrying a passenger.

He said that while the other cyclist was ascending and the other one descending, the two cyclists collided causing one of them to sustain serious injuries.

He died at Chadiza district hospital whilst receiving treatment.

Sakala said the suspect has been arrested and charged for causing death by dangerous cycling while the body of the victim has been deposited in Chadiza district hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.