Govt Bails Out Debt Ridden Civil Servants

The Government has secured 500 million Kwacha to bail out civil servants who owe financial institutions money.

Public Service Management Division Permanent Secretary Boniface Chimbwali says the money will be paid to financial institutions in place of unpaid allowances and benefits due to civil servants who are in debt.

Mr. Chimbwali, who was speaking during ZNBC’s Sunday Interview Television program said the money is aimed at clearing all arrears and ensure the smooth running of the public service.

He has also disclosed that government through the secretary to the treasury has released close to one Billion kwacha to pay pensioners in the sector.

Mr. Chimbwali said the released amount will enable the pensioners receive money early unlike in the past where it took months.

He said early access to the funds will ease the plight of the pensioners and promote stability in their circles.

And Mr. Chimbwali said government is alive to the fact that the cost of living is high and that it will do its best to ensure civil servants are financially secure.