Mpongwe Milling Hikes Mealie Meal Prices



Ndola ~ Tue, 15 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Mpongwe Milling has hiked its mealie meal prices to around K148 per 25kg breakfast bag because the company failed to buy cheaper stock when the marketing season was open.

The milling company said failure by the Food Reserve Agency to supply them with maize worth K3 million as per the tripartite agreement has greatly affected them.

Company General Manager Joof Pistorious disclosed the development when Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe visited the plant to understand why their prices have gone up.

“We failed to stock up last marketing season because we didn’t have the money, for example FRA was supposed to supply us with maize worth around 3 million kwacha and that did not come, so now we are running out of stock,” Mr. Pistorious said.

He further stated that the milling company’s product is slightly higher because it comes with nutrients such as vitamins.

Mr. Pistorious appealed to the Provincial Minister to help them with the challenge it has faced with the Food Reserve Agency.

And Mr. Mwakalombe has urged Mpongwe Milling to find a way of reducing its mealie meal prices.

He stated that failure to do so has potential to incite other milling companies to increase mealie meal prices.

Mr. Mwakalombe said the failure by Mpongwe milling to approach his office on the challenges is a choice and should not be used as an excuse to disadvantage Zambians.

He said while his office looks at both interests of ensuring business thrive as well as having affordable mealie meal prices, Mpongwe milling have no justification to adjust upwards the price of mealie meal.

Mr. Mwakalombe added that it is economic sabotage for Mpongwe milling to be selling their 25kg back breakfast mealie at over K145 when others are selling the commodity below K 130.