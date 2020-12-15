Night Club Owners Warned in Kitwe Ahead of Festive Season

The Kitwe City Council has warned night club owners against violating the Liquor Licensing Act during the festive season.

Kitwe City Council public Health Director Rodney Banda says bar and night club owners must adhere to public health guidelines which prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol to underage patrons.

“Bar and night club owners must follow the law of not allowing the sale of alcohol to children below the age of 18 years because it is against the law. Underage alcohol consumption has deteriorating health implications on children and the local authority will not hesitate to penalise or close bars and night clubs that will perpetuate such illicit behaviour,” said Mr. Banda.

He said the Council will intensify patrols within Kitwe district and to monitor the levels of compliance and any bar or night club found wanting shall face the law.

He said penalties will be slapped on noncompliant bars or night clubs in line with the set-up measures.

Banda has since urged the members of the public to support the local authority by reporting all bar and night club owners and patrons flouting the law.

He said underage beer drinking is a source of problems such as road traffic accidents during the festive season.