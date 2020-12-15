Nkana Unveils Kaindu as New Coach

Nkana Football Club have signed former Buildcon Football Club Coach Kelvin Kaindu as its new head coach, with immediate effect.

This follows the Club’s decision to send Mafred Chabinga on indefinite leave after a poor string of results.

Kaindu, who also coached Power Dynamos not long ago will be assisted by Kaunda Simonda.

The former Highlanders, Triangle and How Mine coach in Zimbabwe has swapped the yellow for Power Dynamos for the red-hot Nkana shirt.

Nkana Football Club President Joseph Silwamba has unveiled Kaindu saying that the move is aimed at improving the team’s performance and repositioning the club towards defending the league title and the Club’s target of going beyond the group stage of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.

“I have no doubt that Mr Kaindu will be equal to the task as he has vast experience in the coaching job”. I therefore, on behalf of the Executive Committee wish to take this opportunity to congratulate Mr Kaindu on his new role and also welcome him to the Nkana family,” Silwamba said.

And Kaindu said he is delighted to have been given an opportunity to coach Zambia’s greatest football team.

“I would like to thank the Nkana Executive Committee for according this opportunity to coach Nkana FC. It is such an honour and privilege to be given a chance to coach and work with the greatest team in Zambia. My plans are to take Nkana further in CAF Champions League and of course, I am looking forward to a fruitful season,” Kaindu.