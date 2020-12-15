VERY SAD NEWS: MONGU WOMAN BURNS HUBBY ON SUSPICION OF CHEATING



Mongu ~ Tue, 15 Dec 2020

Another crime of passion has been recorded in Mongu where a woman has burnt her husband on suspicion that he was having an affair within their residential area.

Mr. Bruce Sikwibele, who is currently nursing serious wounds in hospital, was burnt by his wife Mildred Felitus Mweemba who poured hot water on him as she targeted his manhood, it is reported.

Mr. Sikwibele allegedly received the ‘punishment’ after a misunderstanding on the wife’s allegations that he has extra marital affairs within Lubosi Compound of Mongu district.

Sources have indicated that Ms Mweemba is currently in police custody.

On Sunday, a nursing student of Chitambo Nursing School gruesomely murdered his girlfriend, also a student, after she ended their affair.