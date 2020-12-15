ULTIMATE INSURANCE PAID NCHITOS $63,000, COURT TOLD

Lusaka ~ Tue, 15 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

An ABSA Bank Zambia PLC employee has testified that Ultimate Insurance Limited instructed the bank to transfer US$63,000 to Nchito and Nchito law firm account.

ABSA Bank relations manager Mibanga Mwiinga was testifying in a case in which three Marshlands Consortium Limited directors – Nachi Musonda, Tobias Milambo and Richard Lubemba – are charged with 15 counts of

forgery, obtaining money by false pretences and uttering false documents, among them Ultimate Insurance Company Limited shareholder

resolutions.

Mwiinga, the 9th prosecution witness, in her evidence-in-chief before magistrate Alice Walusiku however, said she did not know the kind of legal services which Nchito and Nchito were being paid for because it was not stated on the instructions to the bank by Ultimate Insurance, the Bank’s client.

The witness said transactions were made between May 2019 to early 2020.

Mwiinga narrated that on November 23, 2020, she was called by her line manager concerning a matter relating to Ultimate Insurance.

She said she was given instructions and proceeded to print five copies of Ultimate Insurance’s instructions to the bank to transfer funds and copies of transactions of bank transfers that were made from Ultimate Insurance Company to Nchito and Nchito clients who was the named beneficiary.

Mwiinga said Ultimate Insurance’s instructions were for the bank to transfer the funds from Ultimate’s United States dollars account to Nchito and Nchito.

She said the swift transaction of funds from Ultimate Insurance Company Limited account to Nchito and Nchito clients was effected by May 2019, this year.

Mwiinga explained that the customer instruction document is where the customer would instruct the bank to transfer money on its behalf to a client.

She further told the court that under the first document of instructions, ABSA was instructed by Ultimate Insurance on October 4, 2019 to transfer about US$26,000 to Nchito and Nchito client account held at Stanbic, Mulungushi branch.

Mwiinga explained that there was another transfer of funds from Ultimate Insurance Company Limited to Nchito and Nchito client around July 30, 2019 amounting to US$15,000 and another transfer of US$9,500.00 on March 3, 2020 while a further transfer of US$5, 000 was made on May 22, 2019.

Mwinga added that the last transfer of funds the bank made to Nchito and Nchito client was in May 2020 amounting to US$7,500.

And when cross examined, Mwiinga agreed that she was the relation manager between the bank and Ultimate Insurance Company Limited.

She said the instructions were that funds be transferred from Ultimate Insurance Company Limited account to Nchito and Nchito client.

The witness said there was a name of Milambo and Musonda mentioned but that Lubemba’s name was mentioned as the one who gave the instructions to transfer the money.

Mwiinga also agreed that she was aware that the Ultimate Insurance Company Limited US$ account held by ABSA has since been frozen.

The matter had been adjourned to

February 10, 2021.