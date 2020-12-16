CBU Lecturers Down Tools Over Delayed Salaries

Unionised staff at the Copperbelt University have suspended all academic activities demanding their payment of their November and December 2020 salaries.

The workers have demanded that heir December salaries be paid by next week after waiting for their November dues for more than three weeks.

This follows a joint meeting with all the institution’s unions representing different categories of workers.

And the Unionised staff have vowed not to return to work until their demands are met stating that delays in salaries have become perpetual.

Joint Union Representative Derrick Ntalasha wondered how management has over the years failed to resolve the matter.

He said that unionised staff will not accept to be treated like kids hence their resolve to suspend all academic activities.

Ntalasha who is President of the Copperbelt University Academics Union has accused management of failing to find means of addressing worker’s salaries.

He has further disclosed that the institution is highly indebted and needs a survival plan.

Ntalasha alleged that CBU is failing to meet its statutory obligations such as Napsa and ZRA among others.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame said there was a delay in funding the institution due to a technical malfunction.

Siame said the ministry is doing everything possible to ensure issues affecting payment of salaries are addressed.