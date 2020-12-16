LCC Approves K347.7 Million 2021 Budget



Lusaka ~ Wed, 16 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has appproved a K347, 764, 004 budget for 2021 at its Special Council Meeting held in the Council Chamber today.

And the Council has approved the reduction of Ground Rent by 50 per cent for clients without arrears in peri-urban areas.

This is according to a statement issued by

LCC public relations manager George Sichimba.

“The Council has planned to finance 83 percent (K288 Million) of the budget from locally generated revenue while the remaining 17 per cent is expected to come from Government in form of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and Local Government Equalisation Fund (LGEF),” he said.

And presenting the budget, Finance, Valuation and Commercial Undertakings Committee chairperson Councillor Patrick Mwape of VChilenje Ward 8, explained that 40 per cent (K115 Million) of the 2021 locally generated revenue has been set aside for service provision.

“Your Worship the Mayor, my committee has set aside in the 2021 budget estimates 40 per cent (K115 Million) of the locally generated revenue to be channelled towards service provision. This is aimed at improving the level of service provision to our people here in the Greater City of Lusaka,” he explained.

Mwape stated that budget has proposed to revise the current level of Ward Development Fund (WDF) from K431, 000.00 to K435, 000.00 per ward.

“The Council anticipates to collect 30 per cent of the accumulated historical debt of about K86 million through the use of the Council’s own debt collectors and the Sheriff’s office,” Mwape disclosed.

He said in order to demonstrate the need to collect revenues while giving back to communities, the Council has approved the reduction of Ground Rent by 50 per cent for clients without arrears in peri-urban areas.

The special Council meeting was presided by the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Christopher Shakafuswa, who thanked members for their positive contributions towards the adoption of the budget.