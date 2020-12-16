Nevers Regrets DRC Entanglement

Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Nevers Mumba has regretted having visited the Democratic Republic of Congo at such a time.

Speaking in an interview in Kitwe, Dr. Mumba who has described his arrest as brutal could however not reveal the charges laid against him.

He however hinted at the charges bordering on treason.

The former Republican Vice President has since thanked the Zambian government for facilitating his release.

Dr. Mumba said that he was restricted for five days describing the whole event as traumatizing

He said while in the Congo it was discovered that former President Joseph Kabila was to have a meeting in the same area Lubumbashi.

He said that it was only coincidental that the former President of the DRC was also in the same area.

Dr. Mumba said he has never met the former President of Congo DR and did not have any meetings with him.