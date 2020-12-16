UNZA EXPELS 7 STUDENTS FOR RIOTOUS BEHAVIOR

Lusaka ~ Wed, 16 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The University of Zambia (UNZA) has expelled seven students for riotous behavior.

This follows a riot which happened on 17th November this year which disrupted the serene environment and quiet atmosphere conducive for the study at the institution.

UNZA Acting Head of Communicatons and Marketing Marjorie Nkamba has identified the expelled students as Frank Lipulu Chinyama, Samuel Daka, Justine Ngosa, all of school of Humanities and Social Sciences, Chandra Chongo, Langford Paul Mbewe, Kabwe Lusale, from school of Education as well as Mwate Simpemba from School of Natural Sciences.

UNZA has, however, acquitted Abraham Chilubaila of Natural Sciences and Boyd Simukoko of School of Humanities who were also facing similar charges.

“Following riotous behavior by some students that took place on the night of Tuesday, 17th November, 2020, where the serene environment and quiet atmosphere conducive for the study was disrupted, the University of Zambia (UNZA) Management, pursuant to the Students General Rules and Regulations has taken action against nine (9) students. The said action follows investigations and disciplinary hearing and outcome with respect to each student,” she said.

Ms. Nkamba has however stated that the institution will not hesitate to serve in the public interest by taking action against any members of its community and guests who cause riotous and disorderly behavior.