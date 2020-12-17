43 SERVING AND EX MINISTERS SEEK MORE TIME TO PAY BACK SALARIES



Lusaka ~ Thur, 17 Dec 2020

43 out of 63 serving and former ministers who remained in office after dissolution of parliament in 2016 and received salaries illegally are seeking more time in which to pay back money.

While two have so far paid – Mr Harry Kalaba and Mr Ronald Chitotela – the 43 are saying the 30-day period in which to pay back money as ordered by the Constitutional Court is not enough.

Justice minister has said the group of 43, which he is part of, has been consulting among themselves, lawyers and banks.

The ConCourt in August, 2016 delivered a landmark judgment that ordered the ministers in question to pay back K4.2 million in salaries and allowances which they collectively received when they illegally stayed in office after parliament’s dissolution.

The ministers challenged the verdict but it was upheld. And on December 7, 2020, the ConCourt computed amounts owed by each of the affected ministers in varying amounts of between K50,000 and K65,000.