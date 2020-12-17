Chanda Seeks Exclusive Power Lines for Water Utility Companies

Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, Jonas Chanda has directed all the 11 commercial water utility companies across the country to engage Zesco so that they can be given dedicated power lines at water treatment plants which are not subjected to load-shedding.

Dr Chanda says load-shedding at water treatment plants has been affecting the pumping of water to residents.

He was speaking when he toured Chimwemwe township in Chipata where residents complained about the water shortages and sewerage challenges.

Dr Chanda says the situation has also affected flushable toilets and blocked sewer lines.

The township also has dilapidated water and sewer network infrastructure while boreholes which are supposed to supplement water supply are also dysfunctional.

The minister has assured Chimwemwe residents that government will help Eastern Water and Sanitation Company to pay up the balance of two hundred thousand kwacha to Zesco by 16th December, 2020, so that a dedicated power line, is put up at Luntembwe Water Treatment Plant to avoid interruption of water supply.

Dr Chanda has also assured residents that the old dilapidated water and sewer pipes will be replaced in the upcoming Water Supply and Sanitation project.

The minister is on a familiarisation tour of Eastern Province.