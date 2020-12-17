ECONOMIC RECOVERY PROGRAMME NOT FOR PF BUT ZAMBIANS – PRESIDENT LUNGU

Lusaka ~ Thur, 17 Dec 2020

By Chris Phiri

President Edgar Lungu says the Economic Recovery Programme is not for PF but for Zambians and its failure will therefore be for all citizens to bear.

Speaking in Lusaka this morning during the launch of the Economic Recovery Programme (2020-2023), the Head of State implored all people, young and old, to rise to the occasion and contribute to the attainment of the objectives of the Economic Recovery Programme.

“This document is not for the PF alone, but for all Zambians. If we fail, it is not only the PF that would have failed, but the entire nation. So let us pull together. I wish to assure the nation that the temporary setbacks associated with the economy will be resolved and the Economic Recovery Programme is an instrument with quick wins to push the economy on the growth trajectory. We need to ensure resources go to local communities through programmes like decentralization; we need to act quickly to empower young people through job creation and not handouts,” President Lungu said.

He said there is need to also review the Farmer Input Support Programme.

President Lungu said there is further need to ensure that loadshadding remains in 2020 to save businesses, especially those in the small scale sector.

“The launch of the programme signifies my Government’s commitment to ensuring the economy is back onto a path that will lead to improving the livelihood of our people. This is an auspicious occasion that should bring hope to our people,” said President Lungu.