Lungu Zeroes on Recovery Plan Benchmarks

President Edgar Lungu says the challenges that Zambia face are daunting but not insurmountable.

Launching the Economic Recovery Programme which will run from 2020 to 2023 under the theme restoring growth and safeguarding livelihoods through macroeconomic stability, economic diversification and debt sustainability, President Lungu said the challenges that Zambia face include stagnation in growth and job creation, increasing call on resources for debt service, and the need to scale-up social safety nets due to the covid-19 pandemic and lower economic activity.

“We have done a lot since the beginning of our tenure of office as pf. we have built many hospitals and we are still counting; we have built schools, colleges and universities and upgraded others. We have built houses for our police, and soldiers. and most of all, we have built and resurfaced our roads, reducing on the cost of travel, distance of travel, and made our towns and cities attractive. we have done this at great cost to the country. but i think it is worth it and our people can attest to that,” he said.

President Lungu said the current focus was jobs for the people especially the youth so that they can have more income to feed their children, take them to school and also have a life of dignity.

“I am convinced that using this programme as a blue-print, we will be able to overcome the economic headwinds and challenges that have been compounded by the COVID-19–19 pandemic. To this effect, my government, with support from all stakeholders such as all private sector players, our farmers, and the ordinary man and woman throughout Zambia, intends to effectively implement the programme to spur economic growth that will have a significant impact on poverty and the livelihoods of our people,” he said.

President Lungu said the effective implementation of the programme will, in turn, result in other key social and economic development outcomes such as improved standard of living and increased employment levels. if well and fully implemented, the programme will bring about inclusive development, without leaving anyone behind, in line with the principles of the seventh- national development plan.

He said to realise the development outcomes, there is need for dedication, innovation, endurance and resilience by the people.

President Lungu also said there was need to reinforce collaborations among all stakeholders.

He however said the launch of the programme signifies the government’s commitment to ensuring the economy is back onto a path that will lead to improving the livelihood of the people.

“This is an auspicious occasion that should bring hope to our people. this occasion signifies our commitment to reinvigorate the economy. the world today is at the crossroads as nations and the international community continue to brainstorm the solutions to both the health and economic challenges afflicting mankind arising from the covid-19 pandemic,” said President Lungu.