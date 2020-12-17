Zambia’s Budima Dance Inscripted On UNESCO’s List of Intangible Culture

Zambia’s Budima Dance which is practiced by the Wee People of Zambezi/Gwembe Valley in Southern Province has been approved unanimously for Inscription on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Nomination of Budima Dance came up as one of the elements on the agenda at the on-going Fifteenth Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage being held virtually and chaired by Jamaica.

Zambia now has two elements on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, added to the Mooba Dance which was inscribed in 2018 at the thirteenth session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Port Louis, Mauritius.

This is according to a statement released by the First Secretary for Press at the Zambian Embassy in France Yande Musonda.