CHILENJE COPS ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTING TO STEAL STOLEN CAR

Lusaka ~ Fri, 18 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police officers at Chilenje police in Lusaka have been accused of attempting to steal a stolen vehicle abandoned at a car park.

According to an eye witness, seven police officers at Chilenje headed by a Mr. Chabu organised themselves and staged the retrieval of a reported stolen Toyota Corolla registration number BCA 5276 in order to benefit themselves by selling it for parts.

“The car was abandoned at a car park in Lusaka’s Chilenje South. After finding out that the car had no parking records, management at the car park immediately reported the vehicle to Chilenje Police. They were then advised to keep the vehicle at the car park and report anyone that came to make a claim on it,” the eye witness said.

Later, a group of police officers headed by a Mr. Chabu then organised a tow truck and decided to tow the car but workers at the car park became suspicious when the cops presented no backing documents for the exercise.

“…a cartel headed by officer Chabu organized a tow truck and decided to stage a retrieval on the 17th of December 2020 in order to benefit from the car themselves. Suspicions kicked in when the police were hesitant to produce ID’s and presented no paper work to warrant the search. After being asked to do so, they threatened to shoot anyone who would stop them from getting the vehicle, raised guns at unarmed civilians and even used physical force to manhandle civilians who were trying to stop them,” the witness narrated.

“After taking interest to report this matter to the Chilenje Police CIO, it was found that they hired someone to pretend at the CIO so that they could contain the theft within themselves.”

It has been discovered that the vehicle in question is registered under Mirriam Ndeke Chibuye of Ndola.

When reached for a comment, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo promised to get back to this reporter.