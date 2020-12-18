HH SUMMONED BY POLICE

Lusaka ~ Fri, 18 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have summoned UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to appear at Police headquarters.

According to a statement issued by police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo today, Mr Hichilema was supposed to appear at Police headquarters on Monday next week, December 21, 2020 but that his lawyers have requested for the rescheduling of the date.

“Police had summoned the President for the United Party for National Development (UPND) Mr Hakainde Hichilema to Police Headquarters and was expected to appear on Monday, 21st December ,2020 . We however received correspondence from his Lawyers requesting for the rescheduling of the date. We are still in discussion with the Lawyers on a new date on which Mr Hakainde Hichilema should be availed to police,” Mrs Katongo stated.