PETER SINKAMBA TAKES UP SALARIES OBTAINED BY KAMPYONGO AND MUSENGE



Lusaka ~ Fri, 18 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Green Party president Mr Peter Sinkamba has made part payments for salaries received by Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo and former Copperbelt minister Mwenya Musenge after parliament was dissolved in 2016.

Mr Sinkamba has disclosed that he has paid K30,000 towards Mr Musenge’s debt and K25,000 towards Mr Kampyongo’s debt with a promise to clear both balances on or before January 5, 2021.

Serving and former ministers have been ordered by the Constitutional Court to pay back salaries and other allowances they gained when they stayed in office illegally after parliament was dissolved in 2016.

Mr Sinkamba disclosed this morning when he featured on Millennium Radio that he and Mr Kampyongo are very good friends and he was only being a brother’s keeper.