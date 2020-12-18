President Lungu Appeals For Investments From Saudi Arabia



Lusaka ~ Fri, 18 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has appealed for foreign direct investment from Saudi Arabia into Zambia.

And president Lungu has said relations between Zambia and Saudi Arabia have grown from strength to strength and created opportunities for steady economic partnerships.

He said this at State House when he met the Minister of State for African Affairs from Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Kattan.

The Head of State discussed various issues of mutual interest between Zambia and Saudi Arabia.

He said foreign direct investment from Saudi Arabia into Zambia will contribute to the industrialisation of the country, job and wealth creation for the citizens of both countries.

President Lungu said relations between Zambia and Saudi Arabia have grown from strength to strength.

“The relations have been further strengthened by exchange visits and enhanced support from Saudi Arabia in key sectors such as security, health, among others,” President Lungu said in a statement issued by his special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe.

And the President acknowledged the cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest at both regional and multilateral levels and expressed Zambia’s desire to continue consolidating and deepening cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

“Zambia enjoys warm bilateral relations and economic cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” added the President.

The President informed Kattan that Zambia has the Vision 2030 and was implementing strategies such as the development of multi facility economic zones, industrial parks, farm blocks and value chain clusters as means of industrialisation and transforming the economy into a prosperous middle-income nation by 2030.

The President was accompanied to the meeting by Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji, Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti, Special Assistants to the President and Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Chalwe Lombe.

Speaking during the same meeting, Kattan extended an invitation to the President to attend the Saudi-Africa Summit which will be held in that country

next year.

Kattan called for enhanced relations between Zambia and Saudi Arabia and the speeding up of the actualisation of agreements that were signed between Zambia and Saudi Arabia on bilateral areas of cooperation under the framework of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation.

The Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs was accompanied to the meeting by Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Zambia Osamah Krenshi and Zambia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia ibrahim Mumba.