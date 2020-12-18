ZRA UNEARTHS ANOTHER FUEL SMUGGLING SCAM

Lusaka ~ Fri, 18 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Revenue Authority has unearthed another fuel smuggling scam worth over 1 million Kwachas.

This is another cartel of TPIN abuse where two fuel tankers carrying more than 80,000 litres of fuel were fraudulently declared under a different importer with intent to defraud the state of the tax revenue.

“The two trucks were intercepted in Chirundu and escorted to Lusaka for further investigations. The investigations also led us to investigate the activities of seven other companies in the country whose import declarations are questionable,” ZRA Commissioner Customs Sydney Chibbabbuka stated.

The two trucks have since been seized and the fuel will be disposed of in accordance with the provisions of Section 162(10) and Section 204 of the Customs and Excise Act, Chapter 322 of the Laws of Zambia.

“Since the disposal order has already been obtained from the courts we shall immediately donate the fuel to the various security wings. Our advice to importers and exporters is that they should desist from all forms of smuggling such as transit fraud, under-declarations, under-valuations, misclassifications and TPIN abuse,” Mr Chibbabuka stated.