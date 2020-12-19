Court Throws Out Interim Injunction Challenging Chief Ndungu Succession

The Lusaka High Court has dismissed with costs an interim injunction restraining Chinyama Ngundu from performing duties of Senior Chief Ndungu filed in by Chinyama Kafwale.

Kafwale had challenged the installation of Ngundu by Chief Kucheka as chief Ndungu alleging that the move was illegal.

In this case the plaintiff (Kafwale) applied for an interim injunction restraining Ngundu from being Senior Chief Ndungu until the court determines who the rightful successor is.

In her ruling, Lusaka High Court Judge Ruth Chibbabbuka dismissed the application saying that granting the application may advantage the plaintiff (Kafwale) in the main case to determine the rightful successor to the Ndungu throne.

“The application for an interim injunction is denied and dismissed. Accordingly, the exparte order for an injunction granted on 13th October, 2020 is here by vacated forthwith. Costs for this application are awarded to the defendant to be taxed in default of agreement,” Justice Chibbabbuka’s ruled.