NUMAW Heaps Praise on Govt for Robust Covid-19 Response

The National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) says strategies put in place by government in responding to the further spread of Covid-19 has prevented complete closure of mining operations.

And the union has praised President Edgar Lungu for the leadership provided during the Covid-19 crisis.

NUMAW president James Chansa said Zambia’s economy largely depends on mining and any disruptions in the sector would have resulted in a serious economic crisis.

“We would like to thank the government for the systems put place which have seen mining companies continue operating amid difficult conditions, Zambia is among the lucky countries where no mine has completely shut-down and for this we thank the government of the day for the leadership provided,” said Mr. Chansa.

He further said that the multiplicity of unions in the industry has compromised the union’s bargaining power.

Mr. Chanda is worried that should the status quo remain unions in the industry risk being irrelevant.

“The coming in of NUMAW was to provide alternatives, it is health to have two unions in an industry but more than that becomes a challenge, for some of the unions today we don’t know who they represent it could be themselves,” he lamented.

And Mr. Chansa has called on government to address the number of expatriates especially in the mining industry.

He wondered why the numbers are going up especially that most works being done by expatriates can be done by Zambians.