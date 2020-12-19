PF Kitwe Chair Cautions against Hate Speech

Patriotic Front Kitwe District Chairman Everisto Chilufya has cautioned members aspiring for various positions on the ruling party’s ticket in the 2021 elections against the use of hate speech.

Speaking when he met all aspiring candidates in Kitwe, Mr. Chilufya said the party will not tolerate anyone with intentions to stand on the PF ticket to engage in politics of character assassination.

He said the Patriotic Front is very democratic, hence the reason all those aspiring have been allowed to share their ideas openly.

Mr. Chilufya said Kitwe is a trend setter in politics and it will be unfortunate if such a record will be messed up by a few individuals with selfish ambitions.

Among those who attended the meeting included Binwell Mpundu, Gift Kalumba, Cleopas Njobvu who are all aspiring to contest the Nkana Constituency parliamentary seat.

Others included Kamfinsa Constituency hopefuls Christopher Kang’ombe, Kelvin Chipili among others.

For the mayoral seats, Alice Siabula and Bonny Kaonga attended the meeting.