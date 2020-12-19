POLICE EXPLAIN CHILENJE STOLEN CAR CASE



Lusaka ~ 19 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka are investigating a case of a suspected stolen motor vehicle parked at Chilenje Police Station, Spokesperson Esther Katongo has said.

She has further disputed accusations that some police officers had attempted to steal the stolen vehicle.

“Police are investigating a case of suspected stolen motor vehicle Toyota Corolla registration number BCA 5276 Grey in colour which was found parked at a named car park in Lusaka’s Chilenje Township, Kolomo road in June 2020 by unknown persons on pretext that the vehicle had developed a mechanical fault. The vehicle which was found without tyres and plate of registration number was retrieved and is parked at Chilenje Police Station,” Mrs Katongo said.

“Initial investigations have indicated that the motor vehicle in question belongs to a named person on the Copperbelt in Ndola and the vehicle was reported to have been stolen from a 30 year old driver identified as Anos Chanda by unknown criminals after they allegedly poisoned the driver who was later dumped at a grave yard in Ndola and the matter was being investigated by Police in Ndola.”

She said the matter is still under investigations and at no point did the police officers from Chilenje Police try to convert the motor vehicle for self benefit.

“The said motor vehicle is parked at Chilenje Police Station and will soon be handed over to police officers in Ndola from where it was stolen,” said Mrs Katongo.