DON’T COME TO MY PALACE FOR HELP IF YOU’VE NOT REGISTERED AS A VOTER, CHIEFTAINESS MWANJABANTHU TELLS SUBJECTS

Petauke ~ Sun, 20 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Chieftainess Mwanjawanthu says she will not attend to problems of her subjects who do not have voter cards.

Addressing her subjects at her palace after Water Development Minister Jonas Dr Chanda, who was on a familiarisation tour of Eastern Province, visited her on Thursday, chieftainess Mwanjawanthu said people should register as voters so that the government of President Edgar Lungu was retained.

“ Tiyeni tikalembeshe ma vote, ngati muliye ma voters cards, mankhwala kuchipatala kubeve, fataleza kubeve, olo kwangu ku palace olo kuti unyatiwe usazako ngati uliye voters card, olo pano pa Kaumbwe malo nikutane, even ku ma shop ngati uliye voters card mu shop mwako ukoguliwa lini, seo tifuna ma voters card tufuna boma ya PF ipite pasogolo (let’s go and register so that we obtain voters cards, if you don’t have voters a card, there will be no medicine at the hospital, there will be no fertiliser, even when you are beaten, don’t come to my palace, don’t even come to seek for a place at Kaumbwe, even shop owners if you don’t have a voters card people will not be buying from you, we want voters cards so that the PF government continues),” Chieftainess Mwanjabanthu said.

And Dr Chanda said it is the desire of President Lungu to ensure that every Zambian has access to water.

He said President Lungu, through his ministry, was taking water and sanitation services to all the ten provinces.

Dr Chanda also directed the Eastern Water and Sanitation Company to write a detailed report to his ministry over the calcium that was disturbing the provision of water in Petauke District.

Meanwhile Kaumbwe member of parliament Listed Tembo said he had drilled over 70 boreholes from 2016 to date using the Constituency Development Fund but added that the area still needs more boreholes and dams.