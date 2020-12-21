2 MONZE BROTHERS GET CLOBBERED FOR WEARING PF REGALIA

Monze ~ Mon, 21 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Two brothers of Freedom A Compound in Monze, Southern Province have sustained serious injuries after they were assaulted for wearing PF regalia at Tooters Night Club.

In a statement issued by Police Esther Katongo, she named the victims as Maxwell Meleki, 21 and his brother Bornwell Meleki, 22.

She said Maxwell sustained a deep cut on the left side of the lower belly while his brother Bornwell sustained a cut on the upper lip.

“Police in Monze, Southern Province are investigating a report of unlawful wounding and assault in which Maxwell Meleki, 21 and his brother Bornwell Meleki, 22, both of Freedom A Compound in Monze were unlawfully wounded and assaulted by Tululu Shingalwe, Jimmy, Paul Bwembelo and Bright which resulted in Maxwell to sustain a deep cut on the left side of the lower belly while his brother Bornwell sustained a cut on the upper lip,” she said.

Mrs Katongo said broken bottles and fists were allegedly used in the act.

“This occurred on December 19, 2020 around 01:00 hours at Tooters Night Club. It is also alleged that the complainant Maxwell Meleki was inside Tooters Night Club when he was informed by his friend that his brother Bornwell Meleki aged 22 was being beaten outside. It is alleged that when he went outside. He found his brother being beaten by four people only identified ad Tululu Shingalwe, Jimmy, Pail Bwembelo and Bright demanding that the victim stops wearing PF regalia,” Mrs Katongo explained.

“In an attempt to rescue his brother, he was hit with a broken bottle by of the assailants on the left belly and sustained a deep cut.”

She added that dockets of unlawful wounding and assault have been opened and medicinal report forms have been issued to the victims.

“A manhunt for the suspects has been launched as investigations continue,” Mrs Katongo said.