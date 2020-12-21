IG PUTS POLICE ON ALERT ON FEARS ON FEARS OF UPND CADRES’ UNLAWFUL ACTIVITIES

Lusaka ~ Mon, 21 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police commissioners across the country have been ordered to deploy officers in strategic areas to monitor activities of UPND members reportedly planning unlawful gatherings when their leader Hakainde Hichilema appears for questioning at Service headquarters.

“The Inspector General of Police, Mr Kakoma Kanganja has directed all Police Commissioners across the country to deploy police officers in strategic areas to monitor activities of members of the opposition United Party for National Development who are reported to be planning to stage unlawful public gatherings at the time their Party President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema will appear at Police Service Headquarters where he has been summoned,” police spokesperson Esther Katongo has stated.

The Inspector General has further directed all police officers to decisively deal with all those that would want to cause public disorder during the said period, Mrs Katongo stated.