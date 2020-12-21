‘LARRY MWEETWA USED A BRITISH PASSPORT TO ENTER ZAMBIA, THEREFORE, HE SHOULDN’T HAVE ENGAGED IN POLITICAL ACTIVITY’



Kazungula ~ Mon, 21 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

A UPND supporter resident in the United Kingdom was sent back by the Immigration authorities because he engaged in political activities after using a British passport to enter Zambia, it has been learnt.

Mr Mweetwa, who is also a British national and an army reservist in that country, crossed into Zambia using his British passport and a visa was issued to him at Kazungula border.

However, immigration sources say he started engaging in political activity soon after getting into the country yet he did not use his Zambian passport which could have allowed him to carry out political work.

“This is what prompted the Immigration Department to send him back to the United Kingdom for failing to comply with immigration rules,” an immigration officer explained.

A letter dated December 18, 2020 signed by immigration officer Nkomoka Mapapayi indicated that the Minister had in writing declared Mr. Mweeta’s presence in Zambia to be inimical to public interest.

“To Lawrence Larry Mweetwa born at United Kingdom on the 13th of March 1974, whereas you are a prohibited immigrant. Under section 35 (1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act 2010, because you belong to class E(b) failed to comply with immigration rules if the second schedule to that Act and Under section 32(2) of the Immigration and Deportation Act, 2010, because the Minister has in writing declared your presence in Zambia to be inimical to public interest,” read the letter.

Mr. Mweeta was ordered to leave the country within one day of his receipt of the notice.

“In Exercise of the powers contained in section 36 (1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No 18 of 2010 and upon the direction of the minister, I order you to leave Zambia within the period of 1 day of your receipt of the notice by the following route to Botswana via Kazungula border. Your failure to comply with this notice constitutes an offence punishable, upon conviction to a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand penalty units or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding twelve months, or to both,” the notice read.

Additionally, his application to have a BMW vehicle cleared into Zambia from Botswana was denied by authorities at Kazungula border.