Miss Plus Size 2020 Winners Sue Organisers Over Non Payment

Lusaka ~ Mon, 21 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Winners of the Miss Plus Size Zambia 2020 have sued organizers in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for failing to pay winners.

According to documents filed in the Subordinate Court, Miss Plus Size Zambia 2020 winner Beatrice Mulauzi, Faith Sholoma, Maria Phiri, Lukosha Sakala, Miss Personality and Ida Phiri Miss Popularity have sued Allan Lupenda, Perfect Kalisa and Precious Kanchepa for failing to pay the agreed prize money and other incentives.

The plaintiffs are also seeking exemplary damages for emotional turmoil suffered as a result of the pageant organizer’s failure to give them their prizes.

Mulauzi is demanding payment of K10,000 cash prize for winning the Miss Plus Size Zambia award and a brand new iPhone 8 Plus worth K15,500 which she was promised.

Sholoma is seeking an order directing the defendants to a give her a brand new iPhone 7 plus worth K14,500 while Phiri wants the court to order the defendants to give her a brand new Huawei P20 worth K9,500.

They are also seeking damages for breach of contracts.

The plaintiffs stated that the defendants organised Miss Plus Size Zambia 2020 beauty competition under the name of Zebra Events Design.

They stated that the defendants advertised for auditions which they applied for and were short listed for participation.

The plaintiffs stated that on December 21, 2019, the auditions were done at a K100 participation fee per contestant and were asked to provide their own attire and logistics for participation in all the eight categories.

They stated that 16 contestants were selected for the grand finale of the Miss Plus Size Zambia beauty pageant which was held on October 23, 2020 and they scooped the first to fifth positions.

The plaintiffs stated that the defendants have neglected to pay them the agreed prize money and other valuable prizes despite several reminders.

“Despite all efforts by the plaintiffs in their personal capacity and seeking other avenues to have this matter resolved amicably, the defendants elected to be adamant and further continued withholding the money, prizes and other incentives due,” stated the plaintiffs.

The matter comes up on December 30, 2020 for hearing.