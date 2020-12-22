KAMPYONGO WARNS UPND AGAINST CAUSING CHAOS

Lusaka ~ Tue, 22 Dec 2020
By Brightwell Chabusha
Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has expressed displeasure with the manner in which the UPND is responding to the summoning of their party leader by Police in Lusaka.
Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr Kampyongo said there is nothing extraordinary about the Zambia Police summoning UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.
Mr Kampyongo said it is not the first time in Zambia that a leader of the opposition is being summoned by police to help with investigations in their quest to maintain law and order.
He said that the behavior of some known UPND officials of plotting to mobilize thugs to cause chaos when their leader appears before police on Wednesday will not be entertained.
“No one is above the law and as such, when police feel you are relevant to their investigations, there should not be a fuss just because you are an opposition leader,” Kampyongo said.
He said the government fully supports the Police in their efforts to bring about peace and stability in the country and will not allow anyone to intimidate the police with intent to sway them from performing their mandate.
“Mr Hakainde Hichilema is not the first politician and certainly not the last to be summoned by police to help with investigations and so the plans by UPND to mobilize themselves to cause chaos are very disheartening and highly unnecessary,” Mr Kampyongo said.
He further warned the UPND against causing unnecessary chaos in the country as police are equal to the task and stand ready to enforce law by any means necessary in order to maintain law and order.
2 Comments
MUNTU USIYA
Arest inocent pipo § see if ur police ‘l b equal 2 de pipo of zambia.In as much as u wnt 2 intimidat thm there’l b chaos
sk
Chiwamina galu kulumambuzhi not mbuzhi kuluma galu It is so sad that you Mr kampyongo you are so happy because you are able to enjoy all the basics of life when the majority of the Zambian are crying for freedom and peace . Enforce your officers and make sure there is enough room to accommodate the people of Zambia because it is there right to give solidarity were necessarily and you’ve no right to stop them from doing that because you’re not the owner of this country Zambia ,Zambia is for everyone as long as that person is a Zambian. And please go ahead with that habit of using the so called Zambia police as a dog ,but one day the same police are going to be used to bring you to book ,you’re not the first minister and you’re not the last minister of this country Zambia.