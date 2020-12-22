MWALITETA PLACED ON HIS DEFENCE IN THE DANGEROUS WEAPONS CASE AS HH CALLS FOR UNITY IN THE COUNTRY

Kafue ~ Tue, 22 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Kafue magistrate Court has placed Lusaka Province UPND Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta on his defence while his co-accused James Sichomba has been acquitted.

This is in a matter where the duo stood charged with one count of being in possession of dangerous weapons.

In a ruling, Magistrate Kawana Mwamfuli has since set January 15, 2021 as date on which Mr Mwaliteta will commence his defence.

In acquitting the second accused, Magistrate Mwamfuli said the prosecution failed to link the accused to the commissioning of the crime hence acquitting him.

She, however, found Mr Mwaliteta with a case to answer and placed him on his defence saying the prosecution proved beyond any reasonable doubt that the accused was found in possession of the said dangerous weapons.

The act is said to have been commissioned during a by-election in Kafue in 2019.

Meanwhile, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has called for unity in the UPND in the run up to the 2021 General elections.

Mr Hichilema said going into 2021 elections as a divided force will be disastrous to the UPND and to the country at large.

Mr Mwaliteta is being represented by Malambo Haimbe.