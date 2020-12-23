24 Arrested In Chawama Raid



Lusaka ~ Wed, 23 Dec 2020

Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka’s Chawama Compound have rounded up 24 people and recovered various offensive weapons following a joint operation with Lusaka City Council.

Unascertained quantities of Marijuana were found on some of the suspects.

According to a joint statement issued by Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo and Lusaka City Council public relations officer Emmanuel Lupikisha, some of the recovered offensive weapons were axes, Knives, machetes, golf sticks and a spear.

“Police in Lusaka have in the recent past received numerous complaints from members of the public in Chawama and surrounding compounds on a rise in criminal activities which had culminated into breaches of public peace, blockage of main roads such as Chifundo road, harassing, attacking and assaulting of innocent members of the public.

Police also received information that the criminals were using a local private structure in John Howard where a group of suspected perpetrators of various crimes were occupying one room from where various illegal activities were taking place hence causing fear in people in the area. It is suspected that the said structure was harbouring criminals behind a spate of criminal activities experienced in the area and surrounding compounds.

Arising from this, in the early hours of Tuesday, 22nd December, 2020, around 0100 hours police conducted a joint operation with Lusaka City Council,” the statement read in part.

During the operation, it was discovered that the structure which was being used by the suspected criminals operated a bar and restaurant in filthy environment and was without a liquor Licence and Public Health Permit contrary to the provisions of the law.

Those arrested are detained in police custody are yet to be charged for being Found in Possession of Offensive weapons and will further be handed over to the Drug Enforcement Commission for the drug related offences.

Those arrested are Joshua Chitwaka aged 20 of Chawama, Isaiah Chungu aged 18 of Chawama, John Zimba aged 19 of John Howard, Silwimba Musonda aged 19 of John Laing, Michael Kafusha aged 46 of Chawama, Edwin Musonda aged 36 of Chawama, Moses Bwalya aged 43 of Makeni, William Musonda , 30 of Chawama, Donald Kampamba aged 48 of Kabanana, Caleb Daka aged 21 of Kuomboka, Andrew Mutale aged 19 of Kuku, Ben Daka aged 20 of Misisi and Lackson Simfukwe aged 17 years of Kuomboka.

Others are Francis Tembo aged 22 years of Kuku, Nzolo Peulu aged 20 years Chawama, Abraham Lwenga aged 20 of Makeni, Peter Kakube aged 17 of Kuku, Joshua Banda aged 15 of Chawama, Emmanuel Mwanza aged 19 of Chawama, Ferdinand Likumbi aged 15 of Chawama, Joel Nyondo aged 30 of Kabanana, Adam Chibuye aged 22 of Kuku and Medson Banda aged 20 of John Howard.

They urged members of the public to continue bringing security concerns in their communities to the Zambia Police Service as such information was cardinal in planning an operation.