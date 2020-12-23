POLICE TO PROBE SHOOTING OF STATE PROSECUTOR AND UPND CADRE



Lusaka ~ Wed, 23 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Inspector General of Police Kakoka Kanganja says the police will wait for a forensic examination to ascertain the shooting of a state Prosecutor and a UPND cadre.

Mr Kanganja said the police wanted to disperse unruly supporters using teargas.

“As you may be aware, police summoned the President of the United Party for National Development UPND, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema to police service Headquarters for an interview. Prior to his appealing, police as well as the minister if Home Affairs had advised people to stay away to avoid break down in law and order,” Mr Kanganja stated.

“However, this morning as Mr. Hichilema was coming to police Headquarters, he was being escorted by a huge crowd which was disperiby police officer ers from cabinet offi e area on Independence avenue, High Court and other notable areas such as Civic center. In the process of dispersing the unruly crowd using tear smoke canisters, two people were reported to have been shot dead in unknown circumstances which we are yet to establish.”

He said investigations have been instituted to ascertain the firearm used in the shooting.

“Investigations in the shooting have been instituted to establish the circumstances in which the two victims were shot. We shall wait for forensic examination so as to ascertain what type of firearm was used and the public shall be informed on the findings and way ahead,” Mr Kanganja said.

“Police officers will remain on the ground to monitor the security situation. We appeal to members of the public to remain calm during this period and should not take the law into their own hands.”