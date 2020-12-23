South African Man Found Dead In Hotel Room In Kabwe

Kabwe ~ Wed, 23 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

A South African man identified as Goosen Martin has been found dead in a hotel in Kabwe.

His naked body was found hanging by the neck in a wardrobe. Suicide is suspected.

Central Province police commissioner Chola Katanga has confirmed the sad development.

He said Mr Martin was found by a hotel attendant hanging in a wardrobe while naked.

Mr Katanga said the victim allegedly left a note declaring his intentions to commit suicide, along with a WhatsApp line to contact his family.