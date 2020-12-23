Today’s Shooting Incident Must Be Condemned In Strongest Terms

The shooting incident that happened today is regrettable and must be condemned in its totality.

We are mindful of the fact that every war has calleteral damage but care must be taken as guided by the law to protect citizens. It is unacceptable that anyone can wake up today and create a narrative with the aim of having society thinking in one direction.

Truth be told, the President of the United Party for National Development failed to show leadership over his callout to attend interviews at Police Service Headquarters. Despite being warned to come alone so as to allow for a smooth due process of the law, he organized a large number of cadres to who gathered at the police headquarters and the police were forced to disperse them.

In the ensuing confrontation, a Public Prosecutor and a UPND member have died from gunshot wounds. The Zambia Police Forensic experts have gotten on the matter and will no doubt ascertain the calibre of the bullets used and link them to specific gun(s) used in the killing.

The report from the experts will also show the trajectory of the bullet and the position of the deceased against spluttered blood from the exit wound.

It’s our belief that professionally trained police officers would not aim for the head in crowd management but rather maim when the situation degenerates into a break of public order.

One questions that begs answers is whether the police are frustrated or could it be just bad elements in the police with intent to bring the Service into disrepute?

Whatever the case, Police Inspector General Mr Kakoma Kanganja must institute a police inquiry into today’s deaths to ascertain the person behind the killings.

Our deepest condolences go to the families who have lost their dear ones in today’s shooting incident.