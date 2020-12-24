3 DEC OFFICERS IN COURT FOR CORRUPT PRACTICES



Lusaka ~ Thur, 24 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Three Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers are appearing in court today on charges of corrupt practices.

The Anti-Corruption Commission in Choma early this week charged and arrested three DEC Assistant Investigations Officers for corrupt practices.

Clement Kennedy Mwepu 41, of Plot 2264B, New Kalundu, Mweebo Mushokabanji 46, of house No. M114 Mukasa off Namwala Road, and Lawrence Chikoli 55, of House No. 943D, New Kabanana, all residents of Choma have been charged with One (1) Count of Corrupt Practices by Public officer contrary to section 19 (1) as read with section 40, of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Particulars of the offence being that Clement Kennedy Mwepu, Mweebo Mushokabanji and Lawrence Chikoli on dates unknown but between 1st July 2018 and 30th September 2020 in Choma, did solicit for K3, 000.00 cash gratification from a named Choma Resident, as an inducement or reward to facilitate the release of a named suspect from Prison on a lesser sentence, a matter or transaction that concerns the Drug Enforcement Commission, a public body.

The three DEC employees were arrested on Monday and released on bond and will appear before the Choma Magistrate Court today.

This is according to a statement issued by acting DEC public relations Manager Dorothy Mwanza.