72-Year-Old Man Killed On Allegations Of Witchcraft



Mufumbwe ~ Thur, 24 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 72-year-old man of Mufumbwe District has been murdered by four people who are currently on the run on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

Jackson Makaliki, who was headman Kabwebwe of Chief Mushima’s area, was murdered using fists and sticks.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the incident.

He said the deceased, together with another man identified as Wisdom Kalemba of the same area, were accused of practicing witchcraft which caused the death of a local resident only identified as Boas Masasala, the father to the four suspects.

Mr. Chushi disclosed that during an elders’ meeting, the duo were accused of being behind the death of Masasala.

“After the meeting, four brothers conspired to avenge the death of their father by following Headman Kabwebwe and killed him in his house at Kabwebwe Village,” Mr. Chushi stated.

He stated that Police have launched a manhunt to bring the suspects to book and further appealed to members of the public to refrain from instant justice on innocent people.

Mr Chushi said people should by all means observe the rule of law.