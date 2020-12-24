CONTRACTORS URGED TO CLOSELY SUPERVISE SUB-CONTRACTORS



Lusaka ~ Thur, 24 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Special Assistant to the President for Projects Implementation and Monitoring, Andrew Chellah, has directed main road contractors on all Government implemented projects to supervise local sub-contractors engaged on their respective projects.

Mr. Chellah says Government would not take it lightly on main road contractors who fail to supervise local sub-contractors who have been engaged on their projects.

Mr. Chellah says President Edgar Lungu’s desire is to see to it that main contractors transfer skills to local sub-contractors through supervision.

He said in so doing, not only do local contractors acquire skills but the quality of works on a particular project is maintained.

The Special Assistant to the President for Projects Implementation and Monitoring was speaking after inspecting construction works of the 100km Katoba to Chirundu via Chiawa road in Lusaka province.

Mr. Chellah, who was accompanied by RDA Engineers led by Director and Chief Executive Officer Eng. George Manyele said he was disappointed with the workmanship of the two local sub-contractors on the project but was quick to point out that their poor workmanship may be due to luck of supervision by the main contractors.

Meanwhile Mr. Chellah was happy with the pace at which the contractor is moving taking into consideration the challenging earth works which he has to deal with by cutting through the mountainous Chiawa region.

He said the road was meant to be constructed to bituminous standards but due to financial challenges it has been rescoped to an all-weather gravel road.

And RDA Director and Chief Executive Officer Eng. George Manyele said the road is costing K736 Million Kwacha and once completed it is anticipated that it will help enhance tourism potential and raise revenue for the country and contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.

And Eng. Manyele said on the poor workmanship of the local subcontractors, the RDA will engage the main contractor China-Geo Engineering Corporation because as far as the agency is concerned the works are being done by the main contractor.

He said RDA has nominated 13 local sub-contractors on the project and that two have already started working.

Eng. Manyele said any shortfall on any project, the main contractor is held responsible even though the works in question was done by the local sub-contractor

He explained that this is so because the main contractors are held responsible for all the works done by the local sub-contractors on their respective projects.