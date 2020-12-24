THE KILLING OF MR NSAMA AND MR KAUNDA IS SENSELESS MURDER – ECL

Luangwa ~ Thur, 24 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has described the killing of State Prosecutor Mr Nsama Nsama and UPND sympathizer Joseph Kaunda as senseless murder and has ordered Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to avail a report of yesterday’s shooting incident by Monday next week.

In a statement issued today, President Lungu said he will not allow anybody to usurp the country’s criminal justice.

Mr Nsama and Mr Kaunda were shot dead near the NPA offices yesterday as police officers dispersed people who had gone to offer solidarity to UPND president Hakainde Hichilema, who was summoned to Police Force Headquarters.

“I have taken a moment to reflect on these senseless murders, and I have spoken to the inspector general of police to find out what could have really happened. As you heard from the inspector general of police yesterday, police are investigating this matter for the motive and to find out who is behind these killings. However, I now direct the inspector general to use every resource available to fully investigate these murders as quickly as possible. I must receive the report by Monday, 28th December, 2020,” President Lungu directed.

“The deaths of these two Zambians would, certainly, have been avoided…Yesterday’s incidents were totally unnecessary to put it mildly. An individual, in his person, was called by the police to answer charges, and yet we saw multitudes of uninvited citizens thronging the police station. What was that about? In the meantime, a situation was created for mayhem and we end up with lives lost. No one is above the law. Not me, not anybody. And as long as I am President, I will not allow anybody to usurp criminal justice.”

The Head of State said Zambia is a haven for peace and he added that he will not allow anyone to turn the country upside down.

He expressed worry over the picture that Zambia is being painted over yesterday’s incidents.

President Lungu called on the general public to say no to political chicanery and demagoguery.

“Nsama was not just a prosecutor or a lawyer, he was a husband, dad, son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin of people who are grieving today. Think about his wife, children, his bigger family. Is this fair? All because of politics? Think about the loss for the National Prosecutions Authority and the country as a whole,” he said.

“Then you have Joseph. Again a young man, full of life, taken away because of political activism. What about his family? Should Joseph have died this way? Think about the image we are creating for our country? Is this the motivation for the killer? No, Zambia is a haven for peace, we shall not allow anyone to turn this country upside down. This is the time for all of us to reflect as a country about the Zambia we want to live in. This is not what we are us a country. This is alien. What unites us is stronger than what divides us. As we pray for Nsama and Joseph’s families with broken hearts and outrage, we seek answers. Their families seek answers. I ask each one of you to stay calm as investigators do their work. Let us remain resolute against crime and say, no, to political chicanery and demagoguery.”