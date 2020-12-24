GOVT PROMISES END TO BLOODSHED, REGRETS KILLING OF STATE PROSECUTOR AND UPND CADRE

Chinsali ~ Thur, 24 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has bemoaned the death of a State Prosecutor Nsama Nsama and a UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda who were shot dead by police yesterday.

Speaking during a briefing in Chinsali today, Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo, on behalf of President Lungu, assured the general public that there will be no more bloodshed in the country going forward.

“President Edgar Lungu and government are saddened by the death of State Prosecutor Nsama Nsama and the other supporter (Joseph Kaunda) who got shot during the fracas,” he said.

The minister expressed extreme sympathy over the death of the duo who were killed as police dispersed UPND supporters around Cabinet Office who came to show solidarity to their leader Hakainde Hichilema when he appeared for questioning.

Mr Kampyongo disclosed that the purpose for government’s procurement of anti-riot equipment was meant to contain such situations and avoid incidents that would result in the loss of life.

He emphasized that an all-inclusive investigation would be utilized involving all relevant stakeholders to ensure a thorough investigation.

Mr Kampyongo directed the relevant agencies to expedite the process.

The minister said the loss of life was disheartening as every life matters, adding that that citizens should remain calm.