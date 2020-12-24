Mafinga Boy On The Run After Killing Brother



Mafinga ~ Thur, 24 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 19 year old boy of Mafinga District is on the run after he allegedly murdered his 17-year-old younger brother following a fight over money.

Lucky Kaira is alleged to have hit his younger brother identified as Suta Kaira with a stick.

Suta later died at Wiya Rural Health Centre where he was rushed for medical attention.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase who confirmed the development explained that Suta suspected his elder brother of having stolen the money he had worked for.

He stated that the deceased confronted his elder brother after realising that his money had gone missing.

“He then confronted his elder brother who denied the allegations and opted to leave the house but his elder brother Lucky Kaira followed his younger brother and picked a quarrel and a fight ensued. In the process Lucky Kaira hit his younger brother with a stick on the head and he sustained head injuries. He was taken to the clinic at Wiya Rural Health Centre by and later died at the health facility,” Mr. Njase explained.

He has stated that the suspect is on the run and police have launched a manhunt to bring him to book.