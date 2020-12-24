PRESIDENT LUNGU PARDONS 130 INMATES

Lusaka ~ Thur, 24 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has pardoned 130 inmates in commemoration of Christmas Day which falls tomorrow.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo announced during a briefing in Chinsali today that among those pardoned are 17 and 113 males.

Kampyongo disclosed that the inmates were pardoned pursuant to Article 97 of the Constitution which provides for the Presidential pardon and substitution of severe punishment imposed on convicted persons.

Meanwhile, the minister said the pardoning would help to decongest correctional facilities and allow inmates to practice social distance in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said government will continue to support the Zambia Correctional Service to ensure that the measures put in place are observed and sustained.

“The staff of the Correctional Service is confident that the pardoned persons have been rehabilitated and are ready for reintegration into society,” he said.

Kampyongo added that successful reintegration of former inmates depends on the support of family members of the immediate family and communities of the former inmate.

And the minister commended all stakeholders that supported the Zambia Correctional Service throughout the year, especially those who made various donations for COVID-19 prevention.