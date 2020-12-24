U.S. Embassy Saddened By Shooting Of State Prosecutor, UPND Cadre



Lusaka ~ Thur, 24 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The U.S Embassy in Zambia has expressed concern at the death of two civilians by shooting.

This is according to a message posted on the U.S Embassy in Zambia page.

“The U.S. Embassy is deeply saddened and concerned about the deaths of two civilians today following a demonstration of supporters of the United Party for National Development. We express condolences to the families of those who were killed, including a state prosecutor and a party supporter, and we urge a full investigation to bring to justice those responsible for their deaths,” it stated.

“We further encourage that all Zambians be allowed to peacefully assemble and express their views without violence or interference. We urge a de-escalation of violence and tensions, in order to allow all citizens to peacefully exercise their citizenship rights.”