Govt Ponders Suspension Of Admission Into Teacher Training Colleges Due To High Unemployment

Fri, 25 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabushs l

Government is considering suspending the admission of teachers into colleges to curb the high number of unemployed teachers on the streets.

General Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga says there is no need of admitting teachers into training institutions when there are many of them unemployed, ZNBC reports.

Dr. Wanchinga, however, could not give the period that the Ministry intends to suspend the training of teachers in its eleven colleges across the country.

He says so far, the country has 50,000 unemployed teachers.

The Minister was speaking when he addressed unemployed teachers from all provinces across the country in Lusaka.

He said the eleven public teacher training institutions will instead focus on in-house training so that teaching skills can be enhanced.

Dr. Wanchinga also said there is no need for teacher training colleges to offer degree programs when the University of Zambia and other institutions are offering similar programs.

He also disclosed that Government will next year recruit teachers but did not give the number of those to be employed.

And Dr. Wanchinga said Government will ban the daily replacement of teachers to curb corruption in the recruitment exercise.

He said the teacher replacement exercise will instead be done quarterly in order to promote transparency.

Dr. Wanchinga has since advised teachers that have evidence of corruption taking place in the recruitment exercise to report the cases to the ministry.