Lightning Kills Isoka Woman

A 24-year-old woman of Isoka District has died after she was struck by lightning as she planted maize at her field.

Ethel Nakanyika had gone to the field to plant maize in her field before being struck to death.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase said in an interview that the deceased suffered burns and was found bleeding from her nose.

“A physical inspection was conducted on the body of the deceased and it was discovered with burns on her neck and chest, torn clothes and also bleeding from the right ear,” he said.

Mr. Njase said that the body has been moved to Isoka District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, a Man of Chinsali identified as Vigorous Mbao has torched his mother in law’s grass thatched house after a family misunderstanding.

Njase said the suspect who is currently on the run differed with other family members over matters relating to a house and other properties all valued at K16,000.