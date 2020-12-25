The Public Protector Condemns Killing Of 2 Innocent Citizens, Demands Speedy Probe Into Shooting Incident



Lusaka ~ Fri, 25 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Public Protector is saddened by the excessive use of force by the Zambia Police on unarmed civilians which resulted in the death of two people in Lusaka on Wednesday.

State prosecutor Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda were shot in unknown circumstances around Cabinet Office by police officers who were dispersing UPND cadres who had turned up to offer solidarity to their leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema was summoned to appear at Police Force Headquarters for questioning and has since been warned and cautioned for conspiracy to defraud in relation to the manner in which he acquired a farm in Kalomo.

However, the Public Protector, in a statement issued by the Public Relations Unit, said the use of firearms on unarmed civilians constitutes a serious violation of human rights.

“We therefore urge the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the investigations process is expedited so that the truth of what transpired is established and that the culprits are brought to book,” the Public Protector said.

He demanded that the Police Command should ensure that the findings of the investigations are made public, in line with the principles of natural justice.

“We further urge the Zambia Police to be professional and adhere to the rule of law as they discharge their duties and protect the general public. We equally appeal to the general public to remain peaceful amidst this charged atmosphere.

The Office of the Public Protector shall also carry out its own investigation into the decision making processes which resulted in the police using firearms on unarmed civilians,” the statement read further.

The Public Protector sent its condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes them God’s comfort during this trying period.

President Edgar Lungu has ordered IG Kakoma Kanganja to give him a report on Monday on the killings of Nsama and Kaunda.